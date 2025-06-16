×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Confirms Two Mexico Live Events for Late July

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
WWE Confirms Two Mexico Live Events for Late July

WWE is gearing up for its return to Mexico with two live events confirmed for next month.

The announcement was made during Triplemania Regia, where it was revealed that WWE will hold shows on July 26 in Mexico City and July 27 at Arena Monterrey, the same venue hosting Triplemania Regia. Tickets for both events will be available starting this Thursday.

Advertised stars for the shows include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, The New Day, Rey Mysterio, IYO SKY, Penta, and Stephanie Vaquer. The Monterrey event was first revealed publicly during a concert at the arena on Saturday night.

This marks WWE’s first visit to Mexico since last year’s tour, which featured shows in the same cities. During those events, Cody Rhodes defended the WWE Championship against Santos Escobar, while Stephanie Vaquer debuted following the announcement of her WWE signing.

Meanwhile, Los Garza are scheduled to compete at Triplemania Regia, which is the first AAA event to include WWE talent since news of WWE’s acquisition of AAA broke during WrestleMania weekend. The main event of the night sees El Hijo del Vikingo defend the AAA Mega Championship against Alberto El Patron inside a steel cage.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 17th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jun. 20th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 2

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 21st 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Columbus, Ohio

Jun. 23rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 24th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy