WWE Confirms Two Mexico Live Events for Late July

WWE is gearing up for its return to Mexico with two live events confirmed for next month.

The announcement was made during Triplemania Regia, where it was revealed that WWE will hold shows on July 26 in Mexico City and July 27 at Arena Monterrey, the same venue hosting Triplemania Regia. Tickets for both events will be available starting this Thursday.

Advertised stars for the shows include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, The New Day, Rey Mysterio, IYO SKY, Penta, and Stephanie Vaquer. The Monterrey event was first revealed publicly during a concert at the arena on Saturday night.

This marks WWE’s first visit to Mexico since last year’s tour, which featured shows in the same cities. During those events, Cody Rhodes defended the WWE Championship against Santos Escobar, while Stephanie Vaquer debuted following the announcement of her WWE signing.

Meanwhile, Los Garza are scheduled to compete at Triplemania Regia, which is the first AAA event to include WWE talent since news of WWE’s acquisition of AAA broke during WrestleMania weekend. The main event of the night sees El Hijo del Vikingo defend the AAA Mega Championship against Alberto El Patron inside a steel cage.

