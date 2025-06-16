WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather Survives Scary Car Accident

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather has reassured fans that he is safe and injury-free after being involved in a serious car accident.

The former WWE Superstar revealed the incident on Instagram, sharing a photo of a flipped and heavily damaged truck. He explained that despite the truck rolling over three times, both he and the other person involved in the accident emerged without a single injury.

“I definitely believe in the safety of a Dodge Ram. Rolled three times and both of us walked away without a scratch,” he wrote in the post.

He later gave further details in a Facebook video, saying, “It’s just really bad weather here in West Virginia. We started hydroplaning, I wasn’t driving. But then we started hydroplaning then went into a three truck roll. But it’s going to take more than that to take me out. But thank you everybody for your concern. I just want everyone to know I’m okay and I’m still smoking.”

While The Godfather stepped back from regular in-ring competition in 2002, he remains a familiar face for WWE audiences. He last appeared during this year’s Royal Rumble alongside other legends. The Godfather was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.