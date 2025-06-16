×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather Survives Scary Car Accident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather Survives Scary Car Accident

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather has reassured fans that he is safe and injury-free after being involved in a serious car accident.

The former WWE Superstar revealed the incident on Instagram, sharing a photo of a flipped and heavily damaged truck. He explained that despite the truck rolling over three times, both he and the other person involved in the accident emerged without a single injury.

“I definitely believe in the safety of a Dodge Ram. Rolled three times and both of us walked away without a scratch,” he wrote in the post.

He later gave further details in a Facebook video, saying, “It’s just really bad weather here in West Virginia. We started hydroplaning, I wasn’t driving. But then we started hydroplaning then went into a three truck roll. But it’s going to take more than that to take me out. But thank you everybody for your concern. I just want everyone to know I’m okay and I’m still smoking.”

While The Godfather stepped back from regular in-ring competition in 2002, he remains a familiar face for WWE audiences. He last appeared during this year’s Royal Rumble alongside other legends. The Godfather was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charles Wright (@thegodfather)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 17th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jun. 20th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 2

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 21st 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Columbus, Ohio

Jun. 23rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 24th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy