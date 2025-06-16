×
Trent Beretta Marries Longtime Partner Marlee

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
Trent Beretta Marries Longtime Partner Marlee

Trent Beretta is celebrating a major milestone outside the squared circle, as the AEW star has officially married his longtime partner, Marlee.

The news was shared by none other than Trent’s mother, Sue, who posted a heartfelt message on Instagram along with a video of the ceremony. “My Greggie and Marlee are married! Love to you both!” she wrote, capturing the joy of the moment.

The video showed the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand down the aisle, smiling as family and friends cheered them on. It was a touching and emotional moment for the couple, now the latest in the wrestling world to celebrate a life-changing event. Will Ospreay recently announced his engagement to Alex Windsor, while Raj Dhesi is preparing to tie the knot with his fiancée Priya.

Congratulations to Trent Beretta and Marlee on their marriage.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sue Marasciulo (@patandpalsdecodable)

