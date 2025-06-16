Trent Beretta Marries Longtime Partner Marlee

Trent Beretta is celebrating a major milestone outside the squared circle, as the AEW star has officially married his longtime partner, Marlee.
The news was shared by none other than Trent’s mother, Sue, who posted a heartfelt message on Instagram along with a video of the ceremony. “My Greggie and Marlee are married! Love to you both!” she wrote, capturing the joy of the moment.
The video showed the newlyweds walking hand-in-hand down the aisle, smiling as family and friends cheered them on. It was a touching and emotional moment for the couple, now the latest in the wrestling world to celebrate a life-changing event. Will Ospreay recently announced his engagement to Alex Windsor, while Raj Dhesi is preparing to tie the knot with his fiancée Priya.
Congratulations to Trent Beretta and Marlee on their marriage.
View this post on Instagram
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Jun. 16th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 17th 2025
Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko
Jun. 18th 2025
Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Jun. 20th 2025
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Jun. 20th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 21st 2025
Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Jun. 21st 2025
Columbus, Ohio
Jun. 23rd 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 24th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 25th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()