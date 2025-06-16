Los Garza Crowned AAA Tag Team Champions at TripleMania Regia

Los Garza captured championship gold in front of their hometown crowd at TripleMania Regia.

Angel and Berto became the new AAA World Tag Team Champions on Sunday night in Monterrey, Mexico, after winning a chaotic four-way match that featured top-tier talent from multiple promotions. The hometown heroes outlasted TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth, the ever-popular Psycho Clown and Pagano, and the now-former champions Sanson and Forastero.

The match delivered wild action from start to finish. Psycho Clown nearly secured victory after crashing Forastero through a table with a Spanish Fly, only for the Nemeth brothers to yank the referee out at the last second. Los Garza answered with a double superkick to stop the interference, and as Pagano and Psycho Clown soared onto the Nemeths with a double suicide dive, Angel made a blind tag. Seizing the opportunity, Los Garza hit a tandem slam on Forastero to seal the win and the titles.

The moment was especially meaningful for Angel and Berto, who both call Monterrey home.