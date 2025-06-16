Los Garza Crowned AAA Tag Team Champions at TripleMania Regia

Los Garza captured championship gold in front of their hometown crowd at TripleMania Regia.
Angel and Berto became the new AAA World Tag Team Champions on Sunday night in Monterrey, Mexico, after winning a chaotic four-way match that featured top-tier talent from multiple promotions. The hometown heroes outlasted TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth, the ever-popular Psycho Clown and Pagano, and the now-former champions Sanson and Forastero.
The match delivered wild action from start to finish. Psycho Clown nearly secured victory after crashing Forastero through a table with a Spanish Fly, only for the Nemeth brothers to yank the referee out at the last second. Los Garza answered with a double superkick to stop the interference, and as Pagano and Psycho Clown soared onto the Nemeths with a double suicide dive, Angel made a blind tag. Seizing the opportunity, Los Garza hit a tandem slam on Forastero to seal the win and the titles.
The moment was especially meaningful for Angel and Berto, who both call Monterrey home.
¡¡TENEMOS NUEVOS CAMPEONES EN PAREJAS AAA!!, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 16, 2025
Felicidades, @AngelGarzaWwe y @humberto_wwe. 👏
📺EN VIVO en @canalspace y @StreamMaxLA. #TriplemaniaXXXIII #TriplemaniaRegia pic.twitter.com/p2G3PBGvqB
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Jun. 16th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 17th 2025
Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko
Jun. 18th 2025
Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Jun. 20th 2025
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Jun. 20th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 21st 2025
Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Jun. 21st 2025
Columbus, Ohio
Jun. 23rd 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 24th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 25th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()