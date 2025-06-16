×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Los Garza Crowned AAA Tag Team Champions at TripleMania Regia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
Los Garza Crowned AAA Tag Team Champions at TripleMania Regia

Los Garza captured championship gold in front of their hometown crowd at TripleMania Regia.

Angel and Berto became the new AAA World Tag Team Champions on Sunday night in Monterrey, Mexico, after winning a chaotic four-way match that featured top-tier talent from multiple promotions. The hometown heroes outlasted TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth, the ever-popular Psycho Clown and Pagano, and the now-former champions Sanson and Forastero.

The match delivered wild action from start to finish. Psycho Clown nearly secured victory after crashing Forastero through a table with a Spanish Fly, only for the Nemeth brothers to yank the referee out at the last second. Los Garza answered with a double superkick to stop the interference, and as Pagano and Psycho Clown soared onto the Nemeths with a double suicide dive, Angel made a blind tag. Seizing the opportunity, Los Garza hit a tandem slam on Forastero to seal the win and the titles.

The moment was especially meaningful for Angel and Berto, who both call Monterrey home.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 17th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jun. 20th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 2

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 21st 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Columbus, Ohio

Jun. 23rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 24th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy