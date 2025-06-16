×
Full Results From AAA TripleMania Regia: Hijo del Vikingo, Los Garza, Joe Hendry, and More

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
AAA presented its latest major event, TripleMania Regia, live from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on June 15, 2025. The night featured a lineup packed with title matches, faction warfare, and surprise appearances, capped off by a high-stakes Steel Cage Match for the AAA Mega Championship.

In the main event, Hijo del Vikingo successfully defended his AAA Mega Title against Alberto El Patron. The bout saw interference and backup from both sides, with Vikingo supported by King Vikingo, Latin Lover, Octagon Jr., Niño Hamburguesa, and Laredo Kid, while El Patron had El Mesias and JBL of El Ojo in his corner.

Here are the full results from the show:

  • AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Flammer (c), accompanied by Hiedra and Lady Maravilla of Las Toxicas, retained her title against Lady Shani and Dalys.

  • Trios Match: La Parka teamed with Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid of the Aztec Warriors to defeat the Vipers (Histeria, Black Taurus, and Abismo Negro).

  • Six-Man Tag Match: Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Fiscal earned a victory over the Tokyo Bad Boys (SB Kento, Takuma, and Nobu San). After the bell, the Vipers attempted to ambush the winners, but Cibernetico appeared to fend them off.

  • TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose (c) retained the championship in a four-way match against Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., El Mesias, and Joe Hendry.

  • AAA Tag Team Championship Match: Los Garza (Angel Garza and Berto) captured the AAA Tag Team Titles in a four-way bout, defeating champions NGD (Sanson and Forastero), Pagano and Psycho Clown, and The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth).

  • AAA Mega Championship Steel Cage Match: Hijo del Vikingo (c) defeated Alberto El Patron to remain AAA Mega Champion. Despite outside involvement, Vikingo stood tall inside the steel structure.

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

