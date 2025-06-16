Booker T Defends Stephanie Vaquer Amid Harsh Criticism

During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T stood firmly in support of the current generation of wrestlers and specifically addressed criticism directed at rising WWE star Stephanie Vaquer.

“It pisses me off… when I hear people criticize this generation… and what they’re doing,” Booker stated. “When I hear somebody… say, for instance, ‘I don’t really see anything in Stephanie Vaquer.’ That’s a bitter son of a gun. That’s a really bitter person to say something like that… This person really is off-beat.”

Booker T emphasized that wrestling today belongs to the new generation and should be shaped by their vision, not by those clinging to the past.

“The reason I say that more than anything, Brad, is because this generation that’s doing it today is theirs. It’s their generation. They’re going to leave it the way they want to leave it, not the way we left our generation,” he said. “Me personally, I think I’d rather be a part of this generation, in a lot of ways, more so than mine, because, man, the devices and the pitfalls that we had to fall in back in the day… the Dark Side of the Ring. You feel me, man, I’d rather be on this side. You feel me? I’d rather be on this side, playing video games and doing whatever, as opposed to a lot of the stuff that we went through. I was lucky and blessed to have made it through it. But still, when I hear things like that, I say, ‘Man, let the young generation have it the way they see it, because it’s theirs.’ That’s the way I look at it.”