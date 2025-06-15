×
Eric Bischoff Reacts to Blake Monroe Name Controversy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 15, 2025
Eric Bischoff has shared his perspective on the recent buzz surrounding Blake Monroe, the new WWE ring name for former AEW star Mariah May. The name has drawn attention online due to its association with a well-known adult film actress. However, Bischoff is not concerned about the overlap and believes it is largely irrelevant in today’s entertainment climate.

Speaking on the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff argued that society has become desensitized to this kind of controversy.

“I think as a culture, speaking about entertainment culture, we’ve gotten so numb to every extreme of extreme that’s out there. It’s just another day in the office anymore,” he explained. “I don’t think it matters at all. I don’t think it matters to advertisers anymore, as long as it’s driving audience… as long as it’s working from an ad revenue point of view, I just don’t think people care anymore.”

Bischoff compared the current reaction to how the situation might have played out during his active years in the business.

“Years ago… certainly 20 years ago, when I was active in the business, it would have been an issue,” he said. “Somebody would have egg on their face… But now it’s like, ‘That’s funny. Let’s go with that.’”

