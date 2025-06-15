×
Damage CTRL Quietly Disbanded By WWE Following Dakota Kai's Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 15, 2025
The once-dominant WWE faction Damage CTRL has quietly dissolved behind the scenes, marking the end of the group’s current run on television.

Internal sources revealed that WWE made the decision to disband the group in early May, coinciding with the release of Dakota Kai from the company. Around that time, instructions were reportedly issued to commentary teams and on-air personalities to no longer identify any remaining superstars as members of Damage CTRL.

Bayley has since continued her solo path, while IYO SKY remains the only regularly active competitor. Asuka recently returned from injury and Kairi Sane is also back on WWE programming, but by the time they reappeared, the company had already shifted its focus away from the faction.

While fans have speculated about a potential reunion with Asuka and Kairi back in the mix, there are currently no plans in place for a full-scale revival of the group. However, sources did not rule out the possibility of former members teaming up again on occasion, or the Damage CTRL name returning if WWE sees the right creative opportunity.

