WWE Reportedly Interested in AEW Tag Team Private Party

Private Party has not appeared on AEW programming since dropping the AEW Tag Team Championships to Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate earlier this year. Since that loss, questions have begun to surface regarding the future of the duo, made up of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the contracts of Private Party are expected to expire “very soon.” Fightful Select also confirmed that WWE had shown early interest in the team, even before learning when their AEW deals would end.

There is currently no confirmed date for when Quen and Kassidy might officially become free agents. Fightful noted they have not heard if either AEW has offered new deals or if WWE has directly reached out.

Following their title loss, Matt Hardy spoke on his podcast about the missed opportunity in Private Party’s championship run.

“I would have liked to see their title run optimized, I would’ve liked to seen it utilized in a better fashion. I would’ve liked to see them become legit cornerstones of the tag team division. I think following up the match with the Young Bucks where they got a huge reaction and it was very organic when the crowd reacted, I really think there was something you could’ve built on and that could’ve made them legitimate stars.”

