Jim Cornette Blasts WWE After Triple H Meets RFK Jr.

WWE’s top executives recently met with a key figure from the United States government in a move focused on youth health and fitness. Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss the upcoming President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Kennedy shared the news in a post on Twitter/X, describing it as a strategy session.

Triple H followed up by commenting, “Thank you for having us. Always striving to do whatever we can to help make our nation’s youth as healthy as they can be.”

However, the meeting drew sharp criticism from longtime wrestling commentator Jim Cornette, who did not hold back in his response. He wrote, “Then perhaps don’t help give credibility to a former heroin addict with a brain worm who eats roadkill and works tirelessly to take America back to a simpler time when now-curable diseases killed large numbers of children.”