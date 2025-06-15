×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jim Cornette Blasts WWE After Triple H Meets RFK Jr.

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 15, 2025
Jim Cornette Blasts WWE After Triple H Meets RFK Jr.

WWE’s top executives recently met with a key figure from the United States government in a move focused on youth health and fitness. Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss the upcoming President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Kennedy shared the news in a post on Twitter/X, describing it as a strategy session.

Triple H followed up by commenting, “Thank you for having us. Always striving to do whatever we can to help make our nation’s youth as healthy as they can be.”

However, the meeting drew sharp criticism from longtime wrestling commentator Jim Cornette, who did not hold back in his response. He wrote, “Then perhaps don’t help give credibility to a former heroin addict with a brain worm who eats roadkill and works tirelessly to take America back to a simpler time when now-curable diseases killed large numbers of children.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 17th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jun. 20th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 2

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 21st 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Columbus, Ohio

Jun. 23rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 24th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy