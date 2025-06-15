Matt Hardy Thinks WWE Is All-In on Seth Rollins

Matt Hardy believes WWE is fully backing Seth Rollins as the top star on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran reflected on the outcome of the recent Money in the Bank event. Hardy was especially pleased to see Naomi walk away with the women’s briefcase, but admitted he was surprised by WWE’s choice for the men’s winner.

While Hardy had hoped the men’s briefcase would help elevate a rising talent, he now feels that WWE’s creative direction is clearly centered around Rollins.

“I like Naomi winning,” Hardy said. “You know what I mean? I do like that. I think she’s someone who deserves it. She’s someone who can be the flag bearer of the division. So I’m totally cool with that, and I’m happy for her, on a personal level that she won. She’s someone who’s definitely deserving. So I’m totally good with that.

“And the Seth Rollins thing is fine. I like the fact that, you know, we thought it was a red herring. I thought it was too, I thought they would use this to elevate someone else. But they, they really have all of their momentum behind Seth Rollins right now, and they’re gonna do everything they can to make Seth Rollins the guy.”

