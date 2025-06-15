Kurt Angle Hopes WWE Buys TNA Library to Showcase Forgotten Matches

Kurt Angle is optimistic about what the growing relationship between WWE and TNA could mean for wrestling fans, particularly when it comes to preserving and showcasing the legacy of TNA’s golden years. In a recent interview with Podstarz, the Olympic gold medalist expressed his hope that WWE will eventually acquire TNA’s tape library, which includes many of Angle’s own classic bouts from his prime.

Angle reflected on his time with the company, noting how many WWE fans never had the chance to witness some of his best matches. “When I was wrestling for TNA, I was like, ‘You know what? A lot of WWE fans haven’t seen my work in TNA,’” said Angle. “I wish WWE would have a relationship with TNA, and possibly buy the library so that WWE fans can see my TNA matches.”

With WWE now working alongside TNA, Angle is encouraged by what could be possible. “It looks like that’s eventually going to happen. Right now, they’re working together, and I never thought it would happen in a million years, but for some reason, it’s happening, and I think a lot of it has to do with TNA has a great company, they really do.”

Angle also addressed the idea of competition between the two promotions. According to him, they are not rivals in the way some fans might assume.

“They have a lot of great talents, but it’s not a threat to WWE,” Angle explained. He looked back on a more competitive era, saying, “Back when we were going head-to-head with WWE, we were doing 2 million viewers a week. Sting was on the roster, Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair; we had a great roster, and we were giving WWE a run for its money. Today, they’re still doing really well, but they’re not doing as good as we were doing back then, right? I think that’s the reason why WWE opened their arms and said, ‘Come on in. We’ll collaborate with you,’ and I’m just glad it happened eventually. I hope that WWE buys the TNA library.”