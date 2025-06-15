Nikki Bella Reveals She Is Open to a Heel Role

Nikki Bella has confirmed she is back with WWE, and she is already setting her sights on potential future matchups that excite her. In a new interview, Bella spoke candidly about her recent in-ring moment with Liv Morgan and shared her long-standing desire to work with Rhea Ripley.

Reflecting on her interaction with Morgan, Bella praised the intensity Morgan brought, noting she was impressed by the fire Liv showed.

“Well, I think one for the future, when Liv came out like a fireball last night, I was like, ‘Oh shit. Okay,’” said Bella. “We’ve only got to see each other a little bit before Evolution, so I’m excited for that.”

Turning her attention to future dream opponents, Bella made it clear that Rhea Ripley is high on her list. She has long admired Ripley’s presence and talent, but said that if the match were to happen, she would prefer not to play the babyface role.

“I think one day it would be incredible to work Rhea Ripley, and I’ve been saying this for the past four or five years,” Bella said. “I would really love to do something with her, but I don’t want to be a good girl when I do it.”

