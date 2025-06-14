×
WWE SuperShow Mexico Date and Venue Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 14, 2025
WWE SuperShow Mexico Date and Venue Confirmed

WWE is continuing to push deeper into the Latin American market following its recent acquisition of AAA, and now plans for a major event in Mexico have taken a step forward. A “SuperShow Mexico” is officially set for this summer, with the date and location confirmed.

During a recent concert at Arena Monterrey, a schedule of upcoming events was shown that listed WWE’s “SuperShow Mexico” for Sunday, July 27 at the same venue. The news was shared by Luchablog on social media, who also speculated that the show could include an announcement for a future TripleMania Regia event.

“At the concert tonight in Arena Monterrey, a list of upcoming events mentions a WWE ‘Supershow Mexico’ on Sunday 07/27 in Arena Monterrey. This is probably meant to be a TripleMania Regia announcement.”

The show is part of WWE’s broader expansion strategy throughout Mexico, with several events expected in the country this year. This also comes as WWE continues its international push, with shows planned in Saudi Arabia, Europe, and Australia over the next several months.

