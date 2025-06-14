Rikishi Criticizes WWE Over Jey Uso’s World Title Loss

The fallout from WWE RAW on June 9, 2025, continues to stir strong reactions, particularly from those closest to former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. In a rematch from WrestleMania 41, Jey dropped the title to Gunther after just 51 days as champion. The short reign has raised questions among fans and veterans alike, including Jey’s own father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Speaking on his podcast, Rikishi did not hold back his frustrations with WWE’s creative direction. He openly criticized the team responsible for booking his son’s title run and argued that they failed to give him the right opponents or storylines to help elevate the championship.

“Here’s what I feel. I feel that those are writing for this kid. His storyline, you didn’t do him justice. You didn’t feed this champion right talent to be able to continue to make this champion. Not a fair shot in my eyes. So you go 51 days. I say, fire. Fire those that are writing for this kid here.”

He continued by stressing the business potential that came with Jey’s momentum, especially following his WrestleMania 41 win which sparked huge crowd reactions.

“You can’t think of an angle for Jey? Well, if you can’t do your job, I say, best endeavors. Get the hell out the way. Put somebody in that position. Because the longer you keep the belt on this kid, the longer you... We talk about what’s good for business, merchandise sales to the roof. That’s what it is. That’s what I knew.”

While Rikishi made it clear he has no issue with Gunther or any other talent on the roster, he remained passionate about how his son’s reign was handled.

“Good luck if that’s what your choice is to go that away. But let me back up and continue my thoughts on my son as far as his run as the world champion. I didn’t think it was justice. I didn’t think it was fair. 51 days, that was it. A short run, that was it. What is it? What is it against my boy?”

He went further and questioned whether WWE would have booked the same short reign for stars such as Randy Orton or John Cena.

“The last time we’ve seen WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, damn it, he had the whole arena. The whole arena. Yeet, yeet, yeet, your motherf*ck ass, yeet. So come on. Come on. Somebody tell me. Tell me, what is it?”

Rikishi wrapped up his thoughts by referencing the legacy of The Bloodline and emphasizing the family’s contributions to WWE across generations.

“The Bloodline has gave our heart and soul to this industry. Seventy-five plus years. Past, present, and future. And this is the way we treat it. This is the way you all look at us. This ain’t right, man. Ain’t right. We’ve never been a problem. We’ve always been the source. The last I knew, the Bloodline from Roman Reigns all the way down to the Usos continuing on to Solo, Jacob Fatu. The last time I knew, back when it was COVID, fans were on the screen of TV. Who kept WWE afloat? Come on. You all want to talk? You all want to go there? Let’s go facts, man. Let’s do facts. This was way before TKO came in the picture.”