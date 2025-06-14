×
Jade Cargill and Alexa Bliss Advance in WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 14, 2025
Two more WWE Superstars have moved one step closer to royalty after securing wins in the latest round of the Queen of the Ring tournament on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Jade Cargill continued her impressive rise by emerging victorious in a hard-hitting Fatal 4-Way against Michin, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven. Cargill capitalized on the chaos, landing a sudden Jaded on Niven to earn her place in the semifinals.

Later in the night, Alexa Bliss managed to steal a win in dramatic fashion. The match, which also featured Charlotte Flair, Alba Fyre, and Candice LeRae, appeared to be in Flair’s control as she locked Fyre into a brutal submission. However, Bliss seized the moment and dropped LeRae with Sister Abigail right beside them. The referee counted the pin just seconds before Fyre began to tap out.

With championship matches at SummerSlam awaiting the tournament winners, the semifinals are now starting to take shape. On the men’s side, Randy Orton is set to meet Sami Zayn. In the women’s bracket, Jade Cargill will face Roxanne Perez, while Alexa Bliss will meet the winner of the upcoming match between Asuka, Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile.

Last year’s tournament concluded at the Saudi Arabia premium live event, where Gunther defeated Randy Orton to be crowned King of the Ring, and Nia Jax triumphed over Lyra Valkyria in the Queen of the Ring final.

