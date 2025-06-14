Chelsea Green Pulled From Queen of the Ring Match After Travel Excuse

Chelsea Green found herself out of luck on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, missing a major opportunity in the Queen of the Ring tournament after failing to appear for her scheduled qualifying match.

Green had been slated to face Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Candice LeRae in a four-way bout. However, a backstage segment saw General Manager Nick Aldis confronted by members of Green’s entourage. On FaceTime, Green claimed she was unable to find a “suitable flight” to what she described as the “one-horse town” of Lexington, Kentucky. She asked Aldis to reschedule the match, but he promptly rejected her request.

With Green absent, Alba Fyre was announced as her replacement for the match. Green attempted to protest the decision, but Aldis firmly shut the conversation down.

This qualifying round is part of the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, which are set to culminate in the finals at WWE SummerSlam. Each brand is hosting its own four-way qualifying matches to determine who will move forward to the semi-final round. The tournament eventually shifts into a cross-brand format as it narrows down the finalists.

The previous King and Queen of the Ring event took place in Saudi Arabia, where Gunther triumphed over Randy Orton and Nia Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria to earn their respective crowns.