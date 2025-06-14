×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Meet with RFK Jr. in Washington to Discuss Health Council

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 14, 2025
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Meet with RFK Jr. in Washington to Discuss Health Council

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were recently spotted in Washington, D.C. as part of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The couple joined Kennedy to discuss collaborative efforts for the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, an initiative focused on encouraging healthier lifestyles across the country.

Kennedy shared a photo from their meeting on social media, noting that they met to "strategize" around the Council's upcoming plans. Triple H responded publicly, saying, “We’re always striving to do whatever we can to help make our nation’s youth as healthy as they can be.” Stephanie McMahon did not comment.

The President’s Council, originally established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, serves as a federal advisory committee aimed at promoting fitness and health initiatives. It often spotlights national campaigns dedicated to exercise and active living.

This is not the first time the McMahon family has been involved in government efforts. Linda McMahon, Stephanie’s mother, has also held a prominent political position, serving as Secretary of Education under former President Donald Trump.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy