Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Meet with RFK Jr. in Washington to Discuss Health Council

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were recently spotted in Washington, D.C. as part of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The couple joined Kennedy to discuss collaborative efforts for the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, an initiative focused on encouraging healthier lifestyles across the country.

Kennedy shared a photo from their meeting on social media, noting that they met to "strategize" around the Council's upcoming plans. Triple H responded publicly, saying, “We’re always striving to do whatever we can to help make our nation’s youth as healthy as they can be.” Stephanie McMahon did not comment.

The President’s Council, originally established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, serves as a federal advisory committee aimed at promoting fitness and health initiatives. It often spotlights national campaigns dedicated to exercise and active living.

This is not the first time the McMahon family has been involved in government efforts. Linda McMahon, Stephanie’s mother, has also held a prominent political position, serving as Secretary of Education under former President Donald Trump.