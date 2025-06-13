WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results - June 13, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, The King and Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Matches will be held, on the men's side we have Cody Rhodes -vs- Andrade -vs- Damian Priest -vs- Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton -vs- LA Knight -vs- Carmelo Hayes -vs- Aleister Black, and on the women's side we have Alexa Bliss -vs- Chelsea Green -vs- Candice LeRae -vs- Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill -vs- Nia Jax -vs- Michin -vs- Piper Niven, we will also have appearances from Naomi, John Cena and Jacob Fatu and more!

Check back for live results!

Jacob Fatu, and Naomi are shown arriving at the arena.

Clips from Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank are shown.

John Cena comes out to kick off our first segment on SmackDown. Cena begins by saying Wrestling's Mount Rushmore is just him. Cena says no one is comparable to him and he always out maneuvers everyone because he's smarter than them and that everyone wants to be him. He talks about how everything that's happening he planned. Cena talks about how he takes the time to size up his opponents and uses their weaknesses as his advantage. He talks about his next opponent, CM Punk and says if Punk wants his championship, Punk needs to admit he's a hypocrite. Cena says Rollins won't cash in on him because Seth Rollins wants to be the only champ. Cena talks about how everything is a mathematical equation and the math says no one is worthy to hold his championship after him. Cody Rhodes comes out and gets in the ring. He smiles at the fan reaction as Cena is annoyed by it. Rhodes tells Cena that Cena is a genius and everything Cena has said has come true. Rhodes talks about Cena's 25 year master plan but asks why Cena didn't include losing at Money in the Bank. Rhodes tells Cena that Cena is part of his plan and not the other way. Randy Orton's music hits and he comes out to the ring. Orton tells Cena he had Cena beaten when they last went one on one but someone had to interfere. Orton says he doesn't care who he has to go through but he will do whatever he can to take Cena's title. LA Knight comes out and says he's the sore thumb in the WWE and he likes it that way and he knows he wasn't in Cena's plan but he will be the WWE Champion. Cena leaves the ring and R-Truth attacks Cena from behind and starts beating down Cena. Officials run out and pull them apart and we cut to a commercial.

Cena is seen screaming at Nick Aldis backstage.

Match 1 - King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match: Randy Orton -vs- LA Knight -vs- Carmelo Hayes -vs- Aleister Black

Black and Hayes go at it while Orton and Knight watch on. Hayes gets sent out of the ring and then Knight and Orton start battling. Hayes and Black fight outside the ring and in the ring Orton beats on Knight. Hayes rolls up Knight for a two count. Knight sends Hayes out of the ring and Black hits a moonsault from the ropes onto the floor onto Hayes. Knight goes for a BFT in the ring, and Black runs in and tries for Black Mass and we cut to commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Orton punches Knight in the corner and runs at him but Knight kicks him down. Hayes runs in and goes to punch Knight but Knight knocks him down and boots him in the corner and then goes across the ring and kicks Orton. Hayes takes down Knight and then does the same to Black. Hayes hits a guillotine on the ropes on Knight and then a leg drop and then runs and knocks down Black who rolls out of the ring. Hayes hits a suicide Senton on Black. Knight runs out and slams Hayes' head into the announce desk. Orton comes out and tries to throw Knight onto the announce table but Knight breaks free so Orton throws Black into the announce desk. Back in the ring, Knight puts Hayes on the top rope and punches him and Hayes punches back. Knight is knocked down and Orton climbs the ropes but is knocked down. Black hits a step up kick on Hayes and then goes outside the ring to attack Orton. In the ring, Hayes hits a Frog Splash and goes for the pin but Black breaks the pin and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Black attempts to pin Hayes who kicks out. Black kicks Hayes down and then connects with an elbow on Knight. Orton runs in and tries to hit an RKO on Black and Black tries for Black Mass but misses. Black takes out everyone with kicks and strikes and covers Hayes for a near fall. Orton clotheslines Black and then hits a scoop slam on Black and then on Knight and then on Hayes. Orton sets up Hayes and Black for a double rope assisted DDT's and Knight comes from behind and hits a neckbreaker on Orton who DDTs Hayes and Black at the same time. Knight covers Orton for a near fall. Hayes hits a codebreaker on Orton and Knight hits BFT on Black and covers him but Hayes breaks the pin. Knight slams down Hayes and then comes off the middle rope and goes for the leaping elbow but Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker run in and take out Knight. Hayes climbs the ropes and goes for a splash and Orton RKOs Hayes as he comes off the top rope and then pins Knight.

Winner: Randy Orton

Jacob Fatu is backstage and tells he's up next and we get a commercial break.

We come back to SmackDown and Jacob Fatu makes his way out to the ring. We see clips from Money in the Bank where Fatu beats up Solo Sikoa and then we cut back to Fatu in the ring. Fatu says let's keep this 100 and says just because you're family doesn't mean you can be shady and take all the credit for his success. He says this is why he had to take out Sikoa and now it's him against the world. Sikoa appears on the screen and asks Fatu if he's done getting everything off his chest. Sikoa says Fatu made the biggest mistake of his life and that Fatu was nothing before Sikoa brought him into the WWE. Sikoa says it's all because of him and next week he will be in the middle of the ring with open arms to take him back but he needs to hear four words... "I love you, Solo." He tells Fatu to always remember, he brought him into this world and he'll take Fatu out.

Nick Aldis talks to Piper Niven and Alba Fyre and tells Aldis Chelsea Green needs to talk to him. Green is on video chat and says she couldn't find Lexington, KY and needs her match postponed. Aldis tells Green that Fyre will take her place. Niven and Fyre leave and Zelina Vega comes in and says she needs Giulia, now. Aldis says Giulia isn't here, and Vega says she'll see her next week.

Match 2 - Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match: Jade Cargill -vs- Nia Jax -vs- Piper Niven -vs- Michin

Jax and Cargill go at it and Niven and Michin battle it out. Michin and Niven fight outside the ring and Jax and Cargill leave the ring and fight outside. Niven is driven into the ringpost and Jax gets tossed into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Cargill gets Michin on the mat and then hits a backbreaker on Michin and covers her for two. Michin hits a standing headscissors and then drop kicks Cargill and covers her but Cargill kicks out. Niven pulls Michin out of the ring and alsm her on the ground. Jax splashes Cargill in the ring and Niven misses a Senton on Michin. Jax headbutts Cargill and then hits a Samoan Drop on Cargill. Niven splashes on Cargill and Niven and Jax decide to work together and the both attack Cargill. Cargill kicks both women out of the ring and she goes out and starts punching them. Michin hits a springboard moonsault on all three outside the ring and we get a commercial break.

We're back and Michin is being double teamed by Niven and Jax. Michin rolls out of the ring, and Cargill rolls back in and starts splashing onto both Jax and Niven in the corner. Niven clotheslines Cargill and then Jax slams Cargill's head into the mat. Jax and Niven splash into Cargill in the corner. Jax hits a hip attack and Niven hits a rolling senton and covers Cargill but Jax pulls Niven off. Niven and Jax push each other and Michin hits a top rope hurricanrana on Jax and a tornado DDT on Niven and covers her for two. Cargill hits a powerbomb on Michin and a basement splash on Cargill. Michin hits Slice Bread and covers Niven and Jax breaks the pin. Jax splashes onto Michin and covers her for two. Jax and Niven go out of the ring to fight Cargill and Cargill starts punching Niven and Jax. Jax and Niven throw Cargill into the announce desk taking out Wade Barrett in the process. In the ring, Michin goes to cover Niven and Jax breaks the pin. Michin is slammed down with a double chokeslam by Niven and Jax. Jax then clobbers Niven and sends her out of the ring and sets Michin up for Annihilator. Jax connects and covers Michin and Niven breaks the pin. Outside of the ring, Niven spears Jax through the barricades. Niven gets in the ring and hits the Piper Bomb on Michin and Cargill comes in and hits Jaded on Niven and gets the win.

Winner: Jade Cargill

Naomi is seen walking backstage and she's headed to the ring.

We come back from a commercial break, and Naomi is making her way to the ring. Naomi says she told everyone that she'd be Miss Money in the Bank and says everyone looks stupid. Naomi says when she was looking to take the title from Nia Jax last year, Tiffany Stratton was in her way. She says she can't wait to clock Stratton in the head with her briefcase. Tiffany Stratton comes out to the ring and gets a mic. She tells Naomi that she talks a big game so why doesn't she cash in and take her title right now. She says Naomi is all talk and no action and that's why Naomi never beat Jax last year and she asks Naomi to prove them all wrong. Naomi says she's not stupid and she will cash in when Stratton leasts expects it and in the meantime she'll make Stratton's life hell and she says Tiffy Time is coming in to and end and that Stratton should proceed with caution. As Naomi is leaving, Nia Jax runs in and goes to attack Stratton. Stratton drop kicks Jax and Naomi distracts Stratton and allowing Jax to attack Stratton and hit her with Annihilator. Naomi runs back in the ring to cash in but Jax tells her to screw off and Naomi leaves.

Backstage earlier today, Nick Aldis is with the tag teams and they're discussing The Wyatt Sicks. Motor City Machine Guns are selected to take on The Wyatt Sicks tonight.

Match 3: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) -vs- The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy)

All four men battle at the bell. Shelley is tossed outside the ring and Sabin gets double teamed by Lumis and Gacy. Gacy covers Sabin for a near fall and then tags in Lumis. Lumis slams down Sabin and covers him for a two count. Gacy is tagged in and Sabin is double teamed and then Gacy hits a back breaker followed by a springboard moonsault and covers Sabin for two. Lumis is tagged in and he kicks and boots Sabin. Gacy is tagged and both Lumis and Gacy are sent out of the ring. Shelley is tagged in and they hit baseball slide drop kicks followed by Springboard crossbodies and we cut to a commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Gacy and Shelley are on the mat. Sabin and Lumis are tagged in. Sabin hits a bulldog and kicks on Lumis and covers him for two. Shelley is tagged in and Lumis is double kicked by Shelley and Sabin. MCMG goes for Skull and Bones and Lumis counters and tags in Gacy. Gacy hits a springboard clothesline and tags in Lumis and powerbombs Lumis onto Sabin and Lumis covers for two. Sabin kicks Lumis and slams Lumis down and tags in Shelley. Lumis is double teamed and they hit The Facial on Lumis. Sabin is tagged in and they go for Skull and Bones but Gacy knocks Shelley off the top rope. Sabin is double teamed and Lumis asks Uncle Howdy if it's time to end this. Lumis hits a leg drop off the top rope and gets the win.

Winners: the Wyatt Sicks

John Cena approaches Jimmy Uso and he asks if Uso has seen R-Truth or Ron Killings. Cena tells Uso to tell Truth to meet him in the ring as he is headed there now.

We come back from a commercial break, and John Cena storms to the ring and tells everyone to shut their mouths. He says there is a level of disrespect that he can tolerate but R-Truth has crossed that line. Cena tells Truth to come out so they can fight but instead CM Punk makes his way out. Punk tells Cena that the WWE Universe is tired of being disrespected by Cena. Punk says he'll give Cena the benefit of the doubt and give him the chance to stop what he's doing and to let people put Cena on a pedestal and celebrate him and to give everyone a happy ending. Cena asks "why?" Why would Cena waste his time doing that? Cena says the only thing that matters is the World Title. Punk says he gave Cena an out but now let the disrespect happen. Punk tells Cena he'll give him the truth - Punk is insulted that Cena called him a hypocrite but here's the truth: Cena can't beat Punk and can't on his best day and Punk says it's up to him to save wrestling. Punk reminds Cena that Cena didn't ever believe in him but it's his confidence that got him there. He insults Cena by saying he looks like a toddler and says he sounds like a PG John Cena with that insult. Punk says he's left with the title before and Cena is just trying to be him. Punk says he will stalk and follow Cena wherever he decides to go just to beat him. He tells Cena that Cena is the GOAT he will spit roast and eat. He tells Cena he wouldn't be on a Mount Rushmore of WWE. He tells Cena it's not that he can't see Cena, he sees through Cena and he always has. Punk leaves the ring. As Punk is leaving, R-Truth attacks Cena and gets Cena in the STFU. Officials run down and get Truth off of Cena.

Backstage, Byron Saxton talks to Alexa Bliss. He asks Bliss if she's rattled after losing at Money in the Bank. She says she isn't and she'll be the Queen of the Ring. Charlotte Flair comes by and tells her there is only room for one Queen in this division.

Nick Aldis yells at R-Truth for attacking Cena. Truth asks for a match with Cena next week.

Match 4 - Queen of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match: Charlotte Flair -vs- Alexa Bliss -vs- Alba Fyre -vs- Candice LeRae

We get the bell and Flair and Bliss stare at each other. Fyre and LeRae attack the two and get them in the corner. Flair takes down Fyre and then Flair drives Bliss into LeRae. Flair now throws LeRae into Fyre and covers Fyre who kicks out. Flair goes to pin LeRae and LeRae kicks out. Flair chops Fyre and LeRae and both LeRae and Fyre join forces and attack Flair. Fyre chops Flair and kicks her. Flair is double teamed by LeRae and Fyre. Flair takes down LeRae and Fyre and then Bliss comes off the top rope and takes down Flair. Fyre and LeRae stop Bliss from hitting Sister Abigail on Flair. Flair knocks down Fyre and covers her for a two count and we cut to commercial.

Back on SmackDown, Flair is being double teamed by LeRae and Fyre. LeRae beats on Flair as she sits on the top turnbuckle. Fyre joins her and go for a superplex and Bliss runs in and powerbombs the two who hit a superplex on Flair. Bliss takes out Fyre and LeRae and then slams down Flair. LeRae hits a codebreaker on Bliss, Fyre then slams down LeRae and Bliss takes down Fyre, and Flair hits natural selection on Bliss. Flair goes for Figure 8 but LeRae hits a Moonsault on Flair. Fyre slams down Flair and covers her for two. Bliss hits a DDT on Fyre and climbs the ropes and hits Twisted Bliss and Flair breaks the pin. Flair kicks Bliss off the apron and LeRae rolls up Flair for two. Flair spears LeRae and covers her for a two count. Fyre kicks Flair and Flair kicks Fyre and puts Fyre in the Figure 8, Bliss hits Sister Abigail on LeRae and gets the pin right and right after the pin, Fyre taps out.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

Cody Rhodes is backstage and he crosses paths with CM Punk. Punk wishes Rhodes good luck for his upcoming match.

Match 5 - King of the Ring Fatal 4-Way Qualifying Match: Cody Rhodes -vs- Shinsuke Nakamura -vs- Damian Priest -vs- Andrade

We get the bell, Nakamura rolls out of the ring and Rhodes flies out and takes him out. Andrade kicks Rhodes back down and he and Priest fight in the ring. Andrade slams onto Priest and Rhodes comes in and hits Andrade. Priest hits Broken Arrow on Andrade and covers for two. Rhodes clotheslines Priest over the ropes and they battle outside the ring. Nakamura attacks Priest and Rhodes outside the ring, and Andrade moonsaults out onto them and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Nakamura slams Andrade in the corner and on the other side Rhodes chops Priest. Priest fires back with a strike to Rhodes' neck. Nakamura punches Priest and then runs at Andrade kicking him off the turnbuckle. Nakamura hits a slide out powerbomb on Priest and then kicks down Rhodes. Nakamura chokes out Rhodes in the corner and then misses a running knee on Rhodes. Rhodes puts Nakamura in a figure four leg lock and Andrade splashes onto Rhodes breaking the hold. Priest now punches Rhodes and runs across the ring slamming into Andrade and Rhodes. Priest hits Nakamura outside the ring and rolls him back in the ring. Priest goes to walk the ropes but Rhodes climbs the ropes and Nakamura knocks them both down. Andrade rolls up Nakamura but Nakamura puts Andrade in an arm bar and Rhodes breaks the hold. Rhodes tries to pin ANdrade a couple times and then gets the Slim Jim table out. Rhodes sets up the table and tries to suplex Andrade from the ring to the table outside the ring. Priest joins in and they both go to suplex Andrade through the table but Nakamura stops it and knocks Rhodes off the apron through the table and we get a commercial.

We return to SmackDown, Andrade is on the top rope but Nakamura starts punching him and climbs the ropes with Andrade. Nakamura is knocked down and he kicks Andrade and then tries to superplex Andrade. Priest stops him and pulls Nakamura off of Andrade. Priest takes down Nakamura and Andrade does the double Moonsault on Priest and he's covered for a near fall. Rhodes is now back on his feet and clotheslines Nakamura and Andrade and scoop slams Priest. Rhodes kicks Andrade and tries to hit Cross Rhodes on Nakamura but Nakamura counters. Nakamura hits Kinshasa and covers Rhodes till Andrade breaks the pin. Andrade runs into Rhodes and Nakamura in the corner. Andrade hits Priest with an elbow and then hits The Message and covers Priest but Nakamura breaks the pin. Nakamura and Andrade trade punches, chops and kicks. Rhodes tries for a double springboard Cody cutter and takes down Nakamura and Andrade. Rhodes takes out Priest and hits Cross Rhodes on Andrade. Nakamura goes to finish Rhodes but Rhodes counters and hits Cross Rhodes and gets the win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

After the match, Rhodes celebrates and we get the end credits.