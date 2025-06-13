×
Top AEW Star To Be Absent From TV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2025
AEW star Konosuke Takeshita looks set to join the field for this summer’s prestigious G1 Climax tournament under the New Japan Pro-Wrestling banner.

The annual tournament is one of the most significant events on NJPW’s calendar, featuring top-tier talent from around the globe in a round-robin format. The winner receives a guaranteed IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom.

While NJPW has not yet confirmed the participants, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter strongly suggests Takeshita’s involvement, noting that he has appeared on promotional material for the event. His inclusion would mean a temporary absence from AEW television.

Dave Meltzer wrote: “Konosuke Takeshita is on a G-1 Climax poster, which indicates him being in the tournament. The names in the tournament are going to be announced at Dominion and the lineups shortly after. G-1 will be from 7/18 to 8/17, so Takeshita will be absent from AEW during that time frame.”

The full lineup for G1 Climax 35 is expected to be revealed during NJPW’s Dominion event on Sunday, June 15.

