Moose vs. Leon Slater Confirmed for TNA Slammiversary

The card for TNA Slammiversary has begun to take shape following developments on the latest episode of Impact Wrestling.

It was confirmed during Thursday’s show that Moose will defend the X-Division Championship against Leon Slater at Slammiversary, set for Sunday, July 20. The announcement aired in a picture-in-picture segment while Slater scored a win over Jason Hotch.

Meanwhile, another major match appears to be on the horizon. Killer Kelly returned and emerged victorious in the 8-4-1 match, earning herself a future Knockouts World Championship match against Masha Slamovich, her former MK Ultra partner. While the bout is not officially confirmed, it is expected to take place at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Additionally, a Champions Challenge tag match scheduled for next week’s episode could help establish more matches for Slammiversary. The bout will feature Trick Williams, Moose, Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth, and Steve Maclin teaming up to take on Joe Hendry, Elijah, The Rascalz’ Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, and Mike Santana.

TNA Slammiversary will be held at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on Sunday, July 20.