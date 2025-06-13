NWA Files Trademark Dispute Against AEW Over “Shockwave” Name

A trademark dispute has emerged between the NWA and AEW over the use of the name “Shockwave.” On June 5th, the NWA officially filed an opposition to AEW’s attempt to trademark AEW Shockwave, citing prior use and rights to the name.

The NWA claims it first used the “Shockwave” name publicly in December 2020 with the airing of NWA Shockwave season one and filed to trademark NWA Shockwave on September 24th, 2024. AEW had filed for its version of the trademark on September 6th, weeks earlier.

According to AEW, a letter was sent to the NWA’s legal team on September 26th, 2024, urging the promotion to discontinue its use of the name. AEW alleges the letter was ignored and now has until July 15th to respond to the NWA's formal opposition.

