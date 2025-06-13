×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

NWA Files Trademark Dispute Against AEW Over “Shockwave” Name

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2025
NWA Files Trademark Dispute Against AEW Over “Shockwave” Name

A trademark dispute has emerged between the NWA and AEW over the use of the name “Shockwave.” On June 5th, the NWA officially filed an opposition to AEW’s attempt to trademark AEW Shockwave, citing prior use and rights to the name.

The NWA claims it first used the “Shockwave” name publicly in December 2020 with the airing of NWA Shockwave season one and filed to trademark NWA Shockwave on September 24th, 2024. AEW had filed for its version of the trademark on September 6th, weeks earlier.

According to AEW, a letter was sent to the NWA’s legal team on September 26th, 2024, urging the promotion to discontinue its use of the name. AEW alleges the letter was ignored and now has until July 15th to respond to the NWA's formal opposition.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy