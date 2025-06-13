×
Roman Reigns Tops WWE Salary List Amidst False Restructure Rumors

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2025
WWE's top-tier talent continue to bring in major money, and a new report has revealed just how lucrative some of their contracts truly are. This comes after former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman claimed that TKO Group Holdings had requested Roman Reigns restructure his contract or accept a pay cut, rumors that are now being firmly denied.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer refuted Coachman’s comments and confirmed that several WWE stars are making significant income, with Roman Reigns topping the list.

“As far as income goes, there are seven WWE performers earning well over $5 million per year and two others who may also hit that figure this year,” Meltzer reported. “Aside from The Rock, the highest-paid is Reigns. Whatever stories that went around from Jonathan Coachman that TKO asked Reigns to take a pay cut or restructure his deal are false.”

Reigns’ place as the highest-paid full-time WWE star remains secure, and this report underscores just how valuable the company views its elite performers.

