AEW Original Tag Team Nearing Exit as Contracts Expire

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2025
AEW Original Tag Team Nearing Exit as Contracts Expire

AEW may be preparing to say goodbye to one of its earliest tag teams, as Private Party’s time with the company appears to be winding down.

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen were among the first tag teams signed in 2019, gaining attention by defeating The Young Bucks in a shocking upset on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite. Their early success led them to a reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions, but their momentum slowed when Quen suffered a serious injury in late 2022, keeping him sidelined for more than a year.

Quen returned in early 2024, reuniting the duo. Since then, they have been featured more often on Ring of Honor programming than on AEW’s main broadcasts.

Now, with their contracts reportedly set to expire soon, questions are surfacing about what comes next. Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “Private Party’s deals are up very soon.”

As two of the original cornerstones of AEW’s tag team division, their potential departure could mark the end of an era for the promotion.

