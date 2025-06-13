×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Eyes More TNA Talent as Crossover Partnership Deepens

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2025
WWE Eyes More TNA Talent as Crossover Partnership Deepens

The relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling continues to evolve, with WWE already benefiting from the partnership through high-profile appearances and crossover moments. As the collaboration develops, WWE is now showing interest in expanding its reach into TNA’s roster.

A new report indicates that WWE has its eye on two specific TNA names: Mike Santana and Joe Hendry. Hendry has generated significant online buzz in recent years and has already made a few notable cameos on WWE programming.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted WWE’s growing interest, stating, “Just like how Jordynne Grace being part of the working agreement with TNA led her to WWE, WWE also has interest in Mike Santana and Joe Hendry.”

With the working agreement between the two promotions firmly in place, more crossover appearances from TNA talent could be on the horizon.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy