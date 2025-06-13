WWE Eyes More TNA Talent as Crossover Partnership Deepens

The relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling continues to evolve, with WWE already benefiting from the partnership through high-profile appearances and crossover moments. As the collaboration develops, WWE is now showing interest in expanding its reach into TNA’s roster.

A new report indicates that WWE has its eye on two specific TNA names: Mike Santana and Joe Hendry. Hendry has generated significant online buzz in recent years and has already made a few notable cameos on WWE programming.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted WWE’s growing interest, stating, “Just like how Jordynne Grace being part of the working agreement with TNA led her to WWE, WWE also has interest in Mike Santana and Joe Hendry.”

With the working agreement between the two promotions firmly in place, more crossover appearances from TNA talent could be on the horizon.

