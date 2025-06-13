Omos Confirms WWE Future in New Interview

WWE Superstar Omos has confirmed that he is staying with the company long-term after signing a new contract extension.

Speaking exclusively with GamblingIndustryNews.com, Omos shared the news and expressed excitement about the next chapter in his WWE journey.

“Things are going very well. Can’t complain. I’m really excited about what is to come. I’ve been training really hard and working on some new things and I think it’s going to be a really fun ride ahead, especially because I just signed a renewal with WWE and will be there for years to come!”

Known as “The Nigerian Giant,” Omos began his WWE run as AJ Styles’ imposing bodyguard before stepping into singles competition. While he has not been regularly featured on television in recent years, Omos has continued to make occasional appearances in battle royals and as a special attraction. He also briefly competed for Pro Wrestling NOAH before returning to the United States.

There is currently no word on when Omos will next appear on WWE programming.

