×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Featured in "T2T" Tunnels for Towers Commercial Campaign

Posted By: James Walsh on Jun 13, 2025
AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Featured in "T2T" Tunnels for Towers Commercial Campaign

With all the news breaking about the unrest in the Middle East, most of us have turned to our trusted source for news. During the coverage, a new commercial campaign aired featuring a familiar face. That face? "The Vurtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo. 

Deonna Purrazzo, current AEW star and former WWE and TNA star, appeared on the commercial for Tunnels for Towers - A non-profit organization that does wonderful work for American heroes including soldiers and first responders. Started in response to the 9/11 terror attack, this organization offers massive support to the brave Americans who need help the most. This often includes those who are disabled in the line of duty. 

"The Vurtuosa" posted about her involvement in the project including a clip of her commercial in a recent Instagram post you can see below. 

Deonna Purrazzo is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and last appeared on AEW TV in a losing effort to Harley Cameron back on February 8th of 2025. She did, however,  defeat Marti Belle in a "Pure Rules" match at the May 8th ROH tapings. ROH is taped prior to AEW TV and is the sister company to AEW also owned by Tony Khan. 

So, as you watch the news today, keep your eyes open for Deonna Purrazzo lending her support to T2T!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deonna Purrazzo (@deonnapurrazzo)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy