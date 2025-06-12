AEW Locks In Big Match for All In Following Dynamite Chaos

AEW Dynamite just added rocket fuel to the road toward All In. The Young Bucks made a major statement by blindsiding Swerve Strickland, only for Will Ospreay to storm the ring and come to Strickland’s aid. The moment electrified the crowd and instantly set the stage for what is shaping up to be one of the biggest matches on the card.

According to Fightful Select, the plan within AEW is to book The Young Bucks in a marquee tag match against Strickland and Ospreay at All In. The idea of pitting The Bucks against Strickland has reportedly been floating around for a while, but Ospreay’s involvement became locked in after AEW Double or Nothing.

The creative surrounding Ospreay’s storyline with Hangman Page had been tightly guarded, which is why his role in the tag bout was not confirmed sooner.

As of now, it is still unclear whether the match will carry any additional stakes beyond bragging rights and bad blood.

