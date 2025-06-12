×
WWE Reportedly Planning New Women’s Tag Team: The Dungeon Dolls

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
A brand-new duo could soon be stepping into the spotlight of WWE’s women’s tag team division, and they are bringing Dungeon vibes with them.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is currently developing a new tag team pairing featuring Natalya and Maxxine Dupri. The proposed team name? The Dungeon Dolls. WWE is reportedly in the process of clearing the name for legal and merchandising purposes, hinting that the team could hit television sooner rather than later.

The name is a nod to Natalya’s roots as a third-generation superstar and the first woman trained in the legendary Hart Dungeon, a place that molded some of wrestling’s most respected names. Meanwhile, Dupri brings her own flair to the team, having gone from managing the Maximum Male Models to training with Alpha Academy and winning over the crowd with her underdog rise in the ring.

Together, the two could add a fresh mix of legacy and charm to the evolving division.

