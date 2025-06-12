WWE NXT Draws Largest Audience in Months

WWE NXT saw a solid viewership boost this week as the Tuesday night episode on The CW pulled in 726,000 viewers, marking the show’s highest total audience since March 25.
The 18-49 demographic held steady with a 0.15 rating, equaling last week’s number and tying the brand’s best performance in that demo since April 22. NXT ranked eighth among 11 prime-time English-language broadcasts for the evening.
With both the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals taking a night off, there was no major sports competition in play. A WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and New York Liberty aired opposite NXT on ESPN and averaged 606,000 viewers with a 0.11 in the demo. Meanwhile, TBS aired an MLB matchup between the Yankees and Royals that averaged 479,000 viewers, also with a 0.11 rating.
Compared to the same week in 2024, when NXT was still airing on USA Network, overall viewership saw a modest increase of 1.1 percent, though the key demo dropped 31.8 percent year over year.
USA
Jun. 12th 2025
Lexington, Kentucky
Jun. 13th 2025
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Jun. 16th 2025
Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko
Jun. 18th 2025
Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Jun. 20th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 21st 2025
