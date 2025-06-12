WWE NXT Draws Largest Audience in Months

WWE NXT saw a solid viewership boost this week as the Tuesday night episode on The CW pulled in 726,000 viewers, marking the show’s highest total audience since March 25.

The 18-49 demographic held steady with a 0.15 rating, equaling last week’s number and tying the brand’s best performance in that demo since April 22. NXT ranked eighth among 11 prime-time English-language broadcasts for the evening.

With both the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals taking a night off, there was no major sports competition in play. A WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and New York Liberty aired opposite NXT on ESPN and averaged 606,000 viewers with a 0.11 in the demo. Meanwhile, TBS aired an MLB matchup between the Yankees and Royals that averaged 479,000 viewers, also with a 0.11 rating.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when NXT was still airing on USA Network, overall viewership saw a modest increase of 1.1 percent, though the key demo dropped 31.8 percent year over year.