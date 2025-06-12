Slammiversary Build Continues Tonight on TNA iMPACT! from Arizona

The road to TNA Slammiversary 2025 rolls on with the latest stop in Tempe, Arizona.
Tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT was taped at the Mullett Arena and airs at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, and TNA+. With Slammiversary approaching fast, tensions are rising across the roster as rivalries build and alliances are tested.
Here is what is scheduled for the June 12 episode:
Santino Marella will kick off the show
The IInspiration are scheduled for in-ring action
Steve Maclin is set to make an appearance
Jason Hotch will go one-on-one with Leon Slater
First Class will battle The Hardys in tag team action
8-4-1 Match: Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat, and Tasha Steelz vs. Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary
USA
Jun. 12th 2025
Lexington, Kentucky
Jun. 13th 2025
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Jun. 16th 2025
Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko
Jun. 18th 2025
Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Jun. 20th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 21st 2025
Leave a Comment ()