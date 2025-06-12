×
Slammiversary Build Continues Tonight on TNA iMPACT! from Arizona

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
Slammiversary Build Continues Tonight on TNA iMPACT! from Arizona

The road to TNA Slammiversary 2025 rolls on with the latest stop in Tempe, Arizona.

Tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT was taped at the Mullett Arena and airs at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, and TNA+. With Slammiversary approaching fast, tensions are rising across the roster as rivalries build and alliances are tested.

Here is what is scheduled for the June 12 episode:

  • Santino Marella will kick off the show

  • The IInspiration are scheduled for in-ring action

  • Steve Maclin is set to make an appearance

  • Jason Hotch will go one-on-one with Leon Slater

  • First Class will battle The Hardys in tag team action

  • 8-4-1 Match: Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat, and Tasha Steelz vs. Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary

