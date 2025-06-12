Slammiversary Build Continues Tonight on TNA iMPACT! from Arizona

The road to TNA Slammiversary 2025 rolls on with the latest stop in Tempe, Arizona.

Tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT was taped at the Mullett Arena and airs at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, and TNA+. With Slammiversary approaching fast, tensions are rising across the roster as rivalries build and alliances are tested.

Here is what is scheduled for the June 12 episode: