Shotzi Declares Herself “The Independent Champion” in Parody of Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona has long declared himself the “Indie God,” a title rooted in his days as the self-made Internet Champion from his popular “Z! True Long Island Story” video series during his WWE run. But now, a new challenger has emerged, Shotzi Blackheart. Since parting ways with WWE, Shotzi has made it clear that she is aiming for Cardona’s throne, dubbing herself the new “Indie God” and now going by “The Independent Champion.”

Shotzi recently dropped a parody video on YouTube and Instagram titled “ShotZ! True Indy God Story,” a direct nod to Cardona’s original series. Using the same theme music and format, she playfully mocked the former WWE star, even naming Cardona “Broski of the Week” because he constantly tweets about her. Shotzi also unveiled a custom “Independent Championship” title and autographed an 8x10 photo for Cardona, promising to hand-deliver it when they face off at GCW’s Boss Of All Bosses event on July 11.

Cardona has since responded with his signature sarcasm, warning Shotzi, “Joke’s on you… I don’t own Z! True Long Island Story… WWE does. Now they’re gonna sue you too!!!” This is the latest jab after he previously claimed he would sue her for gimmick infringement.

All eyes will be on GCW July 11 to see who walks out as the true indie wrestling royalty.