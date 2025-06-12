×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Shotzi Declares Herself “The Independent Champion” in Parody of Matt Cardona

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
Shotzi Declares Herself “The Independent Champion” in Parody of Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona has long declared himself the “Indie God,” a title rooted in his days as the self-made Internet Champion from his popular “Z! True Long Island Story” video series during his WWE run. But now, a new challenger has emerged, Shotzi Blackheart. Since parting ways with WWE, Shotzi has made it clear that she is aiming for Cardona’s throne, dubbing herself the new “Indie God” and now going by “The Independent Champion.”

Shotzi recently dropped a parody video on YouTube and Instagram titled “ShotZ! True Indy God Story,” a direct nod to Cardona’s original series. Using the same theme music and format, she playfully mocked the former WWE star, even naming Cardona “Broski of the Week” because he constantly tweets about her. Shotzi also unveiled a custom “Independent Championship” title and autographed an 8x10 photo for Cardona, promising to hand-deliver it when they face off at GCW’s Boss Of All Bosses event on July 11.

Cardona has since responded with his signature sarcasm, warning Shotzi, “Joke’s on you… I don’t own Z! True Long Island Story… WWE does. Now they’re gonna sue you too!!!” This is the latest jab after he previously claimed he would sue her for gimmick infringement.

All eyes will be on GCW July 11 to see who walks out as the true indie wrestling royalty.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy