Naomi Reveals Items Hidden Inside Her WWE Money in the Bank Briefcase

Naomi made headlines at the 2025 WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event by climbing the ladder and capturing the coveted briefcase in the women’s MITB ladder match. With the win, she now holds the power to cash in for a title shot against any WWE women’s champion at a time of her choosing within the next twelve months.

Shortly after the event, Naomi took to social media to share a video revealing the bizarre contents of her newly won briefcase. Instead of a contract, the briefcase included a taser, a switchblade knife, a Jimmy Uso action figure, and a roll of caution tape. Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace reacted to the clip with a tongue-in-cheek comment, asking, “Where’s the gun?”

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has plans for Naomi to face Jade Cargill at the 2025 Evolution Premium Live Event, suggesting a major showdown could be in the works.