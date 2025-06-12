×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Naomi Reveals Items Hidden Inside Her WWE Money in the Bank Briefcase

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
Naomi Reveals Items Hidden Inside Her WWE Money in the Bank Briefcase

Naomi made headlines at the 2025 WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event by climbing the ladder and capturing the coveted briefcase in the women’s MITB ladder match. With the win, she now holds the power to cash in for a title shot against any WWE women’s champion at a time of her choosing within the next twelve months.

Shortly after the event, Naomi took to social media to share a video revealing the bizarre contents of her newly won briefcase. Instead of a contract, the briefcase included a taser, a switchblade knife, a Jimmy Uso action figure, and a roll of caution tape. Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace reacted to the clip with a tongue-in-cheek comment, asking, “Where’s the gun?”

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has plans for Naomi to face Jade Cargill at the 2025 Evolution Premium Live Event, suggesting a major showdown could be in the works.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy