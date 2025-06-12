Cody Rhodes Recalls Producing WWE Live Event with Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes shared a behind-the-scenes story on the What Do You Want To Talk About podcast during a conversation with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Rhodes revealed that he and Seth Rollins once stepped into producer roles during a WWE live event under unexpected and difficult circumstances.

Rhodes recalled a chaotic situation where the crew was stranded in Nebraska during a snowstorm and needed to reach El Paso for a scheduled event. With no commercial flights available, Rhodes took the initiative to secure a private jet for the talent. “We had a situation where we needed to get to Omaha or get out of Omaha, and I thought I would be a big baller and save the day,” Cody explained. “There were no commercial flights going. I got the crew a jet and we were heading to El Paso.”

He continued, “That was the trouble. We needed to get to El Paso from Nebraska in the middle of a snowstorm, and the only way we could do it was flying private. Ultimately, WWE stepped in and covered it for me. We had a show to do. No producers. Me and Seth, we were producers and it was a show that had a commission, so we actually had to do work. It wasn’t, ‘Hey, you’re good, we know your match. Hey, 12 minutes.’ None of that.”

Cody also revealed that he prioritized getting the wrestlers to the show over the producers. “The best is I didn’t put the producers on the flight. I put the boys on the flight. We have to do the show. Love (the producers), but we had to do the show. Seth is doing it and doing an incredible job. Obviously, that’s in his future. I’m sure the world can figure that out.”