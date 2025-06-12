×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Cody Rhodes Recalls Producing WWE Live Event with Seth Rollins

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
Cody Rhodes Recalls Producing WWE Live Event with Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes shared a behind-the-scenes story on the What Do You Want To Talk About podcast during a conversation with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Rhodes revealed that he and Seth Rollins once stepped into producer roles during a WWE live event under unexpected and difficult circumstances.

Rhodes recalled a chaotic situation where the crew was stranded in Nebraska during a snowstorm and needed to reach El Paso for a scheduled event. With no commercial flights available, Rhodes took the initiative to secure a private jet for the talent. “We had a situation where we needed to get to Omaha or get out of Omaha, and I thought I would be a big baller and save the day,” Cody explained. “There were no commercial flights going. I got the crew a jet and we were heading to El Paso.”

He continued, “That was the trouble. We needed to get to El Paso from Nebraska in the middle of a snowstorm, and the only way we could do it was flying private. Ultimately, WWE stepped in and covered it for me. We had a show to do. No producers. Me and Seth, we were producers and it was a show that had a commission, so we actually had to do work. It wasn’t, ‘Hey, you’re good, we know your match. Hey, 12 minutes.’ None of that.”

Cody also revealed that he prioritized getting the wrestlers to the show over the producers. “The best is I didn’t put the producers on the flight. I put the boys on the flight. We have to do the show. Love (the producers), but we had to do the show. Seth is doing it and doing an incredible job. Obviously, that’s in his future. I’m sure the world can figure that out.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy