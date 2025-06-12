×
Damian Priest Reveals Personal Perk He Earned in WWE Contract Negotiations

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
Damian Priest recently opened up about the behind-the-scenes details of his WWE contract negotiations during a conversation with Cody Rhodes on the What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast. The current WWE star discussed a key personal perk he secured in 2024, as well as how fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley has motivated his mindset both in and out of the ring.

While reflecting on his travel experience, Priest revealed that getting first-class travel included in his new deal made a significant difference to his physical wellbeing.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I do not wanna be in pain anymore. I do not wanna wrestle and then be (hunches over). Because I am sorry, I am a big guy and I do not fit.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah that is not a problem, you should have had that already.’ I was like, ‘Well I do not know the rules, I do not know how to politic, I do not know how to ask for stuff.’ That is just not me. But that was the first time they were like, ‘Yeah, you can sit at the front of the plane from now on.’”

In the same interview, Priest praised Rhea Ripley for her resilience and the example she sets through her work ethic and determination, sharing that she pushed him to re-evaluate what he thought was possible.

“She inspired me to be like, you know what, no matter what I think I can or cannot do, I am gonna try to do it anyway, because everything else seems so simple compared to what she had to do.”

