Main Event Superstar Set to Receive New WWE Entrance Theme by Mainstream Artist

A major change appears to be on the horizon for Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins, as WWE is reportedly preparing to unveil a brand-new entrance theme for him. This update comes as Rollins continues to build momentum with his newly formed alliance, which includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed under the guidance of Paul Heyman.

According to a report from Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, WWE is collaborating with a mainstream musical artist to develop the new theme. While the identity of the artist has not yet been confirmed, the shift signals a creative revamp for Rollins, who currently enters to “The Vision” by WWE’s in-house team, Def Rebel.

In addition to the new music, the report indicates that Rollins’ faction is expected to receive an official name in the near future as WWE looks to further establish the group’s presence on television.

