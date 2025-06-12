×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Main Event Superstar Set to Receive New WWE Entrance Theme by Mainstream Artist

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
Main Event Superstar Set to Receive New WWE Entrance Theme by Mainstream Artist

A major change appears to be on the horizon for Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins, as WWE is reportedly preparing to unveil a brand-new entrance theme for him. This update comes as Rollins continues to build momentum with his newly formed alliance, which includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed under the guidance of Paul Heyman.

According to a report from Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, WWE is collaborating with a mainstream musical artist to develop the new theme. While the identity of the artist has not yet been confirmed, the shift signals a creative revamp for Rollins, who currently enters to “The Vision” by WWE’s in-house team, Def Rebel.

In addition to the new music, the report indicates that Rollins’ faction is expected to receive an official name in the near future as WWE looks to further establish the group’s presence on television.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy