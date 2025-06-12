×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE LFG Alum Gets New Ring Name Ahead of Evolve Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
WWE LFG Alum Gets New Ring Name Ahead of Evolve Debut

A new chapter has begun for one of WWE’s rising stars from the first season of WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats.

Troy Yearwood, who previously competed on the reality series as part of Team Mickie James, has officially been rebranded ahead of his WWE debut. At a recent WWE Evolve taping, Yearwood introduced himself under a new ring name, Jamar Hampton, marking the start of his next phase in professional wrestling.

Before stepping into the ring, Hampton delivered a promo revealing the name change and explained that it symbolized a fresh start in his career. He followed that up by securing a win in his debut match against It’s Gal (Gal Barkay).

WWE moved quickly to secure the new identity, filing a trademark for the “Jamar Hampton” name on April 27, 2025, just two days after the match was taped.

During his stint on WWE LFG, Yearwood was eliminated in the opening round of the men’s tournament by Chris Island. That tournament was eventually won by Jasper Troy, who has since advanced to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy