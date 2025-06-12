WWE LFG Alum Gets New Ring Name Ahead of Evolve Debut

A new chapter has begun for one of WWE’s rising stars from the first season of WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats.

Troy Yearwood, who previously competed on the reality series as part of Team Mickie James, has officially been rebranded ahead of his WWE debut. At a recent WWE Evolve taping, Yearwood introduced himself under a new ring name, Jamar Hampton, marking the start of his next phase in professional wrestling.

Before stepping into the ring, Hampton delivered a promo revealing the name change and explained that it symbolized a fresh start in his career. He followed that up by securing a win in his debut match against It’s Gal (Gal Barkay).

WWE moved quickly to secure the new identity, filing a trademark for the “Jamar Hampton” name on April 27, 2025, just two days after the match was taped.

During his stint on WWE LFG, Yearwood was eliminated in the opening round of the men’s tournament by Chris Island. That tournament was eventually won by Jasper Troy, who has since advanced to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship.