Mercedes Moné to Challenge Zeuxis at AEW Grand Slam Mexico

AEW officially confirmed more matches for next week’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico, including a high-profile title bout and two massive multi-man tag matches.

During AEW Summer Blockbuster, Mercedes Moné appeared in a social media segment where she laid down a challenge to CMLL World Women’s Champion Zeuxis. The storyline continued backstage, where Zeuxis accepted the challenge and struck Moné with a stiff forearm. Tony Khan later confirmed the match via social media, and it was announced during the show that the two will meet at AEW Grand Slam Mexico.

The special event will also feature a major 10-man tag team bout, put together following multiple interactions throughout Wednesday’s show. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and The Young Bucks will take on the team of Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata.

Another blockbuster match added to the card is a 12-man tag team contest, pitting FTR and members of The Don Callis Family against the diverse alliance of Adam Cole, Brody King, Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Atlantis Jr., and Templario.

Previously announced, MJF is also set to face Místico in singles action.

Updated Card for AEW Grand Slam Mexico (Wednesday, June 18):