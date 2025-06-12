AEW Star Sidelined With Injury Following Summer Blockbuster Attack

AEW used a backstage segment on this week’s Summer Blockbuster to write Komander off television due to a legitimate injury.

The moment aired just before The Hurt Syndicate’s scheduled six-man tag team match against Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Mascara Dorada. In the segment, MVP opened a door backstage to reveal Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin attacking Komander, while MJF held the luchador’s mask. Commentary clarified the footage had been recorded earlier in the night.

It has since been reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select that Komander is currently sidelined with an actual injury. His last appearance on AEW television was on the June 4 episode of Dynamite, where he teamed with Knight and Bailey to defeat La Faccion Ingobernable.

Unconfirmed details suggest the injury occurred over the weekend during a match in Oaxaca, Mexico, where Komander reportedly slipped while attempting a rope-walk dive and could not finish the bout.

WNS sends best wishes for Komander’s recovery.