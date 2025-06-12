Big Name Reportedly Returning on WWE Raw

A major name is expected to return on WWE Raw this Monday, and the ongoing speculation appears to be true.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is reportedly set to make his return to WWE television. According to Bodyslam.net’s Patreon, plans are in place to bring the former World Champion back into storylines, possibly to set the stage for his long-rumored retirement match.

Bodyslam.net’s Viper wrote, “Goldberg is reportedly planned to return next week on Monday Night Raw, guessing he will be coming for Gunther, as expected months back.”

This follows a memorable face-off between Goldberg and Gunther at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event in 2024, which fueled fan interest in a potential feud. Goldberg has previously expressed a strong desire to have one final match this year.

Gunther recently became WWE World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Jey Uso on Raw. On his “CarCast” podcast, Goldberg revealed that he already knows the date of his final match and has been training through injuries to prepare. A summer event is widely rumored, with the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event scheduled for Atlanta, Goldberg’s hometown, adding further credibility to the speculation.

This Monday’s Raw will also feature the continued build toward Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia and WWE Evolution, both taking place that same weekend. WWE has also announced that Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will return on the June 16 edition of Raw with a special message, likely linked to the Evolution Premium Live Event.

