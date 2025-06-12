×
Booker T Reflects on WWE Job Security: “I Could Be Next”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
Booker T Reflects on WWE Job Security: “I Could Be Next”

Booker T is not taking anything for granted in the new corporate WWE structure. The WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT commentator opened up on his Hall of Fame podcast about the recent wave of talent releases, including how it made him reflect on his own status. Candid as ever, Booker admitted that with the TKO Group now overseeing operations, he believes he could very well be next in line for a phone call no one wants to receive.

Booker recalled how the shift in leadership triggered a sense of urgency. “When the TKO people came in, Endeavor and all those guys, this was my first thought process. These guys may not know me from Adam. Okay, so let me be proactive and get ahead of this thing, because I could be next on the chopping block,” he said. “And the only thing I want to know is guys just give me a heads up. Okay, that’s it.”

He emphasized that staying realistic is crucial, especially for veterans. “It’s a young man, a young woman’s business,” Booker said. “And somebody at my age, if they’re not thinking about a phone call coming at some point in time, they’re delusional.”

That same thinking applied when he heard about R-Truth’s brief departure, even though the longtime fan favorite has since returned. “If I’m not thinking that way, I’m being delusional,” he added. “No matter how many people out there would love and the outpouring support hopefully will come out and say, you know, ‘give a job back,’ don’t think I would be expecting to get it, you know? I mean, because I would know my number have come.”

⚡ Events

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

