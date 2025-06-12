×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

MJF vs. Místico Official for AEW Grand Slam Mexico

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
MJF vs. Místico Official for AEW Grand Slam Mexico

AEW has officially locked in the first match for next week’s Grand Slam Mexico event, and it promises to be a major showdown.

During the latest episode of AEW Summer Blockbuster, it was confirmed that MJF will face Místico in singles competition at the upcoming show in Mexico City. The match was set up after MJF appeared ringside during Místico’s win over Blake Christian and issued a challenge, declaring he would beat him and tear off his “dime store mask.”

Later in the broadcast, a huge ten-man tag team match was also announced. The Death Riders will team with The Young Bucks to take on The Opps, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland in what is expected to be a chaotic encounter.

AEW Grand Slam Mexico is set for June 18, 2025, and will take place from Arena México in Mexico City. Below is the updated card:

  • MJF vs. Místico

  • CMLL World Women’s Championship: Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

  • Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) & The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata), Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland


⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy