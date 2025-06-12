MJF vs. Místico Official for AEW Grand Slam Mexico

AEW has officially locked in the first match for next week’s Grand Slam Mexico event, and it promises to be a major showdown.

During the latest episode of AEW Summer Blockbuster, it was confirmed that MJF will face Místico in singles competition at the upcoming show in Mexico City. The match was set up after MJF appeared ringside during Místico’s win over Blake Christian and issued a challenge, declaring he would beat him and tear off his “dime store mask.”

Later in the broadcast, a huge ten-man tag team match was also announced. The Death Riders will team with The Young Bucks to take on The Opps, Will Ospreay, and Swerve Strickland in what is expected to be a chaotic encounter.

AEW Grand Slam Mexico is set for June 18, 2025, and will take place from Arena México in Mexico City. Below is the updated card:

MJF vs. Místico

CMLL World Women’s Championship: Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) & The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata), Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland





