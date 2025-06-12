×
AEW Unifies International and Continental Titles With Shocking Twist at Summer Blockbuster

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
AEW introduced a major title development during the Summer Blockbuster event that will shape the company’s championship picture going forward. A brand new AEW Unified Championship was revealed, merging the AEW International and Continental titles into one. The high-stakes match to crown the inaugural champion is now set for AEW All In, where Kenny Omega will go head-to-head with Kazuchika Okada.

The belt was officially unveiled during an in-ring segment featuring both Omega and Okada, who signed the contract to make their title clash official. However, the moment quickly descended into chaos. Don Callis interrupted the proceedings and argued that Konosuke Takeshita should have been included in the title match. Omega responded by telling Callis he knew all his tricks. Callis ominously warned that Omega did not know all of them, and right then, Okada blindsided Omega with a brutal attack.

Okada repeatedly struck Omega with a police baton, targeting his midsection. Even after Omega was loaded onto a stretcher, Okada delivered an elbow drop, causing Omega to cough up blood.

