AEW Summer Blockbuster Results (June 11, 2025)

AEW Summer Blockbuster transitioned into Collision last night in Portland, Oregon, with the show erupting into chaos as Kazuchika Okada delivered a ruthless assault on Kenny Omega. The evening featured intense in-ring action, dramatic brawls, and ongoing storyline developments building toward AEW’s upcoming Grand Slam Mexico and All In events. Below are the full results from the June 11 special edition of Dynamite and Collision.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

The action officially kicked off with Kyle Fletcher, accompanied by Lance Archer, taking on Anthony Bowens, who had Billy Gunn in his corner. Fletcher mocked Gunn early on, which ignited the crowd and drew Bowens into an aggressive opening exchange. Both wrestlers traded control throughout the match, with Fletcher utilizing strikes and high-impact moves, while Bowens responded with agility and precision. Bowens attempted his Mollywhop finisher multiple times but failed to land it. After a distraction caused by Archer attacking Gunn at ringside, Fletcher capitalized with a sheer drop brainbuster to score the victory.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher in 12:00

Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart

“Timeless” Toni Storm entered to a strong reaction, with Mercedes Moné observing the match from a lavish ringside table. Skye Blue attacked Storm before the bell, allowing Julia Hart to seize early momentum. Storm, however, refused to quit and demanded the match begin. Hart controlled the early pace, nearly ending things with a moonsault, but Storm rallied with suplexes and strikes. After escaping an octopus hold, Storm surprised Hart with her Big Package small package roll-up to earn the win.

Winner: Toni Storm in 9:00

Following the match, Mercedes entered the ring and laid out Storm before Mina Shirakawa made the save. Mercedes blindsided Mina, sending a clear message ahead of her title pursuit at All In.

Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii & Willow Nightingale vs. MxM Collection & Taya Valkyrie

This trios bout added a touch of chaos as Mark Briscoe and Ishii teamed with Willow Nightingale against Mansoor, Mason Madden, and Taya Valkyrie. Taya faced off with Ishii early, showing no hesitation. The match quickly devolved into a wild brawl with rapid tags and big moves from everyone. Willow stood out with explosive offense against Taya and sealed the win with the Doctor Bomb.

Winners: Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii & Willow Nightingale in 7:00

The Beast Mortos vs. Bandido

Bandido replaced Komander after a backstage attack earlier in the night and faced the powerful Beast Mortos. Mortos dominated early with brutal strikes and throws, but Bandido fired back with aerial offense and incredible strength. Mortos nearly had it after a lungblower and Samoan drop, but Bandido rallied, eventually delivering a stunning fallaway slam from the top rope to earn the hard-fought victory.

Winner: Bandido in 11:00

Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

Queen Aminata gave Thekla all she could handle in a surprisingly competitive encounter. The match was fast-paced and intense, with Aminata controlling much of the bout. Thekla eventually mounted a comeback, catching Aminata with a well-placed spear before locking in The Deathtrap submission hold to secure the win.

Winner: Thekla in 11:00

The Callis Family & Hechicero vs. Daniel Garcia & The Paragon

The night’s main event saw the Callis Family join forces with Hechicero to take on Daniel Garcia and The Paragon. The match was loaded with fast-paced sequences and multi-man chaos. Strong offensive displays were shown from all competitors, but after an interference-laden closing stretch, Josh Alexander pinned Roderick Strong following a German suplex to seal the victory for the Callis Family.

Winners: The Callis Family & Hechicero in 12:00

The show wrapped with Tony Schiavone announcing a 12-man tag match for next week featuring many of the same competitors. The Callis Family stood tall to close out a night filled with action, aggression, and storyline twists.