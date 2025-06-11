Former WWE and TNA Stars Cast in American Gladiators Revival

A pair of familiar wrestling names are heading to Amazon Prime as part of the highly anticipated reboot of American Gladiators. Former WWE performer Rick Boogs (real name Eric Bugenhagen) and former TNA Tag Team Champion Jessie Godderz are both reportedly involved in the upcoming revival of the iconic competition series.

Bugenhagen has remained off the wrestling radar since being released by WWE in 2023, but now looks set to return to the spotlight in a new form. Godderz, who has carved out a dual career in wrestling and reality TV, including his time on Big Brother and OVW, will also be featured.

The new iteration of American Gladiators will stream on Amazon Prime and will be hosted by WWE star The Miz. Additional wrestling talent is expected to join the cast, with more announcements likely in the coming weeks.

