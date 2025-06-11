×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Former WWE and TNA Stars Cast in American Gladiators Revival

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2025
Former WWE and TNA Stars Cast in American Gladiators Revival

A pair of familiar wrestling names are heading to Amazon Prime as part of the highly anticipated reboot of American Gladiators. Former WWE performer Rick Boogs (real name Eric Bugenhagen) and former TNA Tag Team Champion Jessie Godderz are both reportedly involved in the upcoming revival of the iconic competition series.

Bugenhagen has remained off the wrestling radar since being released by WWE in 2023, but now looks set to return to the spotlight in a new form. Godderz, who has carved out a dual career in wrestling and reality TV, including his time on Big Brother and OVW, will also be featured.

The new iteration of American Gladiators will stream on Amazon Prime and will be hosted by WWE star The Miz. Additional wrestling talent is expected to join the cast, with more announcements likely in the coming weeks.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Dynamite

June 11, 2025 at

Portland, Oregon, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Jun. 11th 2025

#dynamite

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy