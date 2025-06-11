×
Steel Cage Main Event Set for AAA Triplemania Regia This Sunday

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2025
Steel Cage Main Event Set for AAA Triplemania Regia This Sunday

The AAA Mega Championship match set for this Sunday’s Triplemania Regia has undergone a major change, with the main event between El Hijo del Vikingo and Alberto El Patron now taking place inside a steel cage. The stipulation was added following a wild press conference where El Patron launched a surprise attack on Vikingo, further intensifying their already heated feud. The event will be held on June 15 in Monterrey, Mexico.

AAA confirmed the steel cage stipulation after Alberto El Patron personally requested it, adding another layer of brutality to an already high-stakes title match. Their animosity boiled over when El Patron not only attacked Vikingo but also clashed with Latin Lover and even members of the press, creating chaos ahead of their clash.

This will mark their second meeting in just over two weeks. On May 31, Vikingo reclaimed the AAA Mega Championship by defeating El Patron in a title bout, just before appearing at the historic AAA and WWE Worlds Collide event. At that crossover show, Vikingo defended the title successfully against Chad Gable, billed as El Grande Americano.

Triplemania Regia is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest events in Mexico, with cross-promotional matchups and multiple title bouts. TNA’s Moose will put the X-Division Championship on the line in a four-way against Joe Hendry, El Mesias, and Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. The AAA Tag Team Championships will also be defended, as Forastero and Sanson take on Angel & Berto, Psycho Clown & Pagano, and Nic & Ryan Nemeth in a chaotic multi-team showdown.

While the event will not be airing in the United States, fans in Mexico can watch it via the Max streaming platform and on the Space channel.

