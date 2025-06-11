×
Netflix Developing New Wrestling Drama Series Titled "Tuesday Night Titans"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2025
Netflix Developing New Wrestling Drama Series Titled "Tuesday Night Titans"

Netflix is preparing to launch a new scripted drama rooted in the world of professional wrestling.

The series, titled Tuesday Night Titans, is currently in development and is being created by Michael Notarile, a former WWE writer who was part of the company’s creative team from 2013 to 2015. Since his time with WWE, Notarile has written for The Resident and The Cleaning Lady. The project also includes Jon M. Chu, known for Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked, as an executive producer.

The story centers on a driven writer who puts her career on the line in the wrestling big leagues by recruiting her estranged childhood best friend, an indie scene jobber, to the major promotion they idolized growing up. As the two reconnect, they face personal challenges, cutthroat colleagues, and emotional baggage from their shared past, all while navigating a business where the line between fiction and reality is constantly blurred.

Despite sharing the title Tuesday Night Titans with WWE's talk show that aired from 1984 to 1986, this Netflix series is not affiliated with the original program.

In related news, there has been growing speculation that the wrestling-themed series Heels could return for a third season. Though Starz canceled the show in 2023, Netflix has since licensed the first two seasons. Speaking to Deadline in April, CM Punk said, “We’re trying to petition Netflix to do a third season of Heels.”

