Watch TNA Against All Odds for Free This Wednesday Night

If you missed TNA Against All Odds this past weekend, you will have a second chance to watch it when it streams for free tonight.

The special, originally held on Friday in Tempe, Arizona, will be available across TNA’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. The broadcast goes head-to-head with AEW’s Summer Blockbuster event, a four-hour special airing from Portland.

Here is the full card for TNA Against All Odds from Friday, June 6:

TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Elijah

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Lei Ying Lee

TNA Tag Team Championship: Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Mance Warner

Director of Authority Match: Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone

Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

Match results are already available for those who want spoilers.

Looking ahead, TNA has also confirmed several bouts for the June 12 edition of Impact, which was taped this past Saturday.

Scheduled for TNA Impact: