Watch TNA Against All Odds for Free This Wednesday Night

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2025
If you missed TNA Against All Odds this past weekend, you will have a second chance to watch it when it streams for free tonight.

The special, originally held on Friday in Tempe, Arizona, will be available across TNA’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. The broadcast goes head-to-head with AEW’s Summer Blockbuster event, a four-hour special airing from Portland.

Here is the full card for TNA Against All Odds from Friday, June 6:

  • TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Elijah

  • TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Lei Ying Lee

  • TNA Tag Team Championship: Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth (c) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

  • TNA International Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Mance Warner

  • Director of Authority Match: Santino Marella vs. Robert Stone

  • Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian

Match results are already available for those who want spoilers.

Looking ahead, TNA has also confirmed several bouts for the June 12 edition of Impact, which was taped this past Saturday.

Scheduled for TNA Impact:

  • 8-4-1 Knockouts Match: Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat & Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary, Dani Luna, Tessa Blanchard & Xia Brookside

  • Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)

  • Jason Hotch vs. Leon Slater

  • First Class Penthouse segment with Trick Williams

  • Appearances from Mance Warner & Steph De Lander

  • Steve Maclin “Sounds Off” promo

  • The Iinspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) return to TNA

AEW Dynamite

June 11, 2025 at

Portland, Oregon, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
