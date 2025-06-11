Danhausen’s AEW and ROH Contract Reportedly Ending in July

Danhausen’s quirky run with AEW and Ring of Honor looks to be nearing its conclusion this July.

According to a report from Fightful Select, his contract is set to expire next month, and there is no expectation that AEW will extend it to compensate for injury-related time off.

Danhausen has largely been absent from AEW programming since competing in the Worlds End battle royal in December 2023. He briefly resurfaced in February 2024, picking up a win over Brandon Cutler in ROH, but quickly vanished again. Prior to that, he made a surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle in December, interfering in a match between Atlantis Jr. and Mason Madden, though there was no follow-up. It is believed Danhausen had contacted the company about doing more, but no plans were made to bring him back to TV.

Last November, Fightful also reported that Danhausen and AEW had not been in regular communication for over half a year aside from coordinating independent bookings. The 34-year-old originally signed with AEW in January 2022 but only competed in 21 AEW matches and a single ROH bout during his tenure.

While his presence on AEW and ROH programming has been limited, Danhausen has remained an active figure on the independent wrestling scene.

