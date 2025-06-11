×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Danhausen’s AEW and ROH Contract Reportedly Ending in July

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2025
Danhausen’s AEW and ROH Contract Reportedly Ending in July

Danhausen’s quirky run with AEW and Ring of Honor looks to be nearing its conclusion this July.

According to a report from Fightful Select, his contract is set to expire next month, and there is no expectation that AEW will extend it to compensate for injury-related time off.

Danhausen has largely been absent from AEW programming since competing in the Worlds End battle royal in December 2023. He briefly resurfaced in February 2024, picking up a win over Brandon Cutler in ROH, but quickly vanished again. Prior to that, he made a surprise appearance at ROH Final Battle in December, interfering in a match between Atlantis Jr. and Mason Madden, though there was no follow-up. It is believed Danhausen had contacted the company about doing more, but no plans were made to bring him back to TV.

Last November, Fightful also reported that Danhausen and AEW had not been in regular communication for over half a year aside from coordinating independent bookings. The 34-year-old originally signed with AEW in January 2022 but only competed in 21 AEW matches and a single ROH bout during his tenure.

While his presence on AEW and ROH programming has been limited, Danhausen has remained an active figure on the independent wrestling scene.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Jun. 11th 2025

#dynamite

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy