Jim Cornette Thinks AEW Star Should Quit Wrestling and Start Managing

During a recent episode of his Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling personality Jim Cornette offered high praise for Lio Rush, though not necessarily as an in-ring performer. While evaluating the AEW roster and hypothetically building a promotion of his own, Cornette argued that Rush’s true value lies in a managerial role rather than active competition.

When the topic of Rush came up, Cornette did not hesitate: “No, keep that little weasel.” He explained that Rush has a unique combination of talents that would thrive outside the ring. “He can talk, and he could work, and he’s got something,” Cornette said, noting the charisma and presence Rush brings to any role.

“He would again, be one of the hottest managers in the history of the business, if I was the Booker,” Cornette declared, firmly believing Rush could redefine his place in the industry.

Currently, Rush is active in AEW as part of the tag team “CRU” alongside Action Andretti. He was last seen interrupting Will Ospreay during Fyter Fest, which led to a surprise singles match that earned praise from fans and critics alike.

Still, Cornette’s take suggests that Rush’s long-term potential may not rest solely between the ropes, but on the microphone, guiding and elevating others with his undeniable charisma.

