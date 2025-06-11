×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jim Cornette Thinks AEW Star Should Quit Wrestling and Start Managing

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 11, 2025
Jim Cornette Thinks AEW Star Should Quit Wrestling and Start Managing

During a recent episode of his Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling personality Jim Cornette offered high praise for Lio Rush, though not necessarily as an in-ring performer. While evaluating the AEW roster and hypothetically building a promotion of his own, Cornette argued that Rush’s true value lies in a managerial role rather than active competition.

When the topic of Rush came up, Cornette did not hesitate: “No, keep that little weasel.” He explained that Rush has a unique combination of talents that would thrive outside the ring. “He can talk, and he could work, and he’s got something,” Cornette said, noting the charisma and presence Rush brings to any role.

“He would again, be one of the hottest managers in the history of the business, if I was the Booker,” Cornette declared, firmly believing Rush could redefine his place in the industry.

Currently, Rush is active in AEW as part of the tag team “CRU” alongside Action Andretti. He was last seen interrupting Will Ospreay during Fyter Fest, which led to a surprise singles match that earned praise from fans and critics alike.

Still, Cornette’s take suggests that Rush’s long-term potential may not rest solely between the ropes, but on the microphone, guiding and elevating others with his undeniable charisma.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Jun. 11th 2025

#dynamite

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy